Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,712 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nlight worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nlight by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 918,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,895,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nlight alerts:

NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Nlight Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.