Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 137,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

