Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE SCHW opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

