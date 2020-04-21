CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 35 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

NOW stock opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average is $287.67. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

