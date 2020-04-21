Short Interest in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Declines By 10.1%

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 4,740,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

