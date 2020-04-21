BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

BRP Group stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that BRP Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

