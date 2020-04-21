Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 4,307,500 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

WIFI stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $515.42 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.