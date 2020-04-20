Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

