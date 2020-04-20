Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

