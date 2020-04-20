Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 57,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

