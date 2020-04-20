Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 112,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

