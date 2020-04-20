Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

