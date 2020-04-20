Bremer Bank National Association Has $9.90 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

