Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $31.15 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 24.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

