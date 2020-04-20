Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 199 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

