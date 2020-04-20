Howard Capital Management Has $45.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.8% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $1,358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.