Norway Savings Bank Acquires 615 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.