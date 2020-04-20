Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

