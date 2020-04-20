Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

