Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,867.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

