Huber Financial Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

