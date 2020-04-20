Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

