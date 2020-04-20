Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 150,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,458,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

