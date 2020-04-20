Busey Wealth Management Has $23.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.
Huber Financial Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Huber Financial Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,131 Johnson & Johnson
Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,131 Johnson & Johnson
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Busey Wealth Management Has $23.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Busey Wealth Management Has $23.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report