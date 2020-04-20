Busey Wealth Management Has $23.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

