Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.02 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

