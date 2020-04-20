Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

ABG opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

