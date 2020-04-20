Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.
ABG opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
