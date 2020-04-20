Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

