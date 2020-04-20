Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

