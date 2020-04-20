Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,295 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

