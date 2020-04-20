Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

