Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

