Goodwin Daniel L Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

