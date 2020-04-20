Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

