Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.97 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

