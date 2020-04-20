Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,833,000 after purchasing an additional 356,136 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of EQR opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

