Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

