Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

