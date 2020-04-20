Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $32.86 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

