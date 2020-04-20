Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $401.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.55. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

