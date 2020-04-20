First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

