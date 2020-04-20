Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

