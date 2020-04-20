Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

