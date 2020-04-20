Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

