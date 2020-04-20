Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 994 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPM stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.