Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 115,900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $260,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

