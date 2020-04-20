Busey Wealth Management Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPM stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.