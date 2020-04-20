Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

