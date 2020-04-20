Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $56.43 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.04% of Wolverine World Wide worth $56,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

