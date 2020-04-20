Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 88,734 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MEDNAX worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

