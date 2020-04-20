Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Coeur Mining worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $17,653,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 305,962 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Coeur Mining by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDE stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

